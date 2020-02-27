Goodyear Police provides update on suspected kidnapping incident

Goodyear Police officials say at this time, there is not enough evidence to support claims of a suspected kidnapping that was reported early Thursday morning.

According to earlier reports from Goodyear Police, they received a 911 call at 7:30 a.m. in reference to the attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl who was walking alone to Desert Edge High School near 159th Avenue and Jefferson.

At the time, police say the 911 caller reported that the suspect grabbed the girl from behind but released her after seeing a vehicle driving in their direction. The suspect then ran from the area on foot. The girl was not injured.

On Thursday afternoon, officials say while there's not enough evidence to support the attempted kidnapping claim at this time, an investigation is ongoing and because the girl was reportedly grabbed, the suspect is still accused of assault.

Anyone with information should call police at 623-932-1220.