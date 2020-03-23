Gov. Ducey details 'essential services' in latest executive order

In an executive order issued on Monday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has detailed what constitutes as "essential services" in Arizona during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released by Gov. Ducey's office, essential services include:

Health care and public health operation, like hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment, and biotechnology companies

Human services operations, like those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children, and the homeless

Infrastructure operations, such as food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers.

Government operations, such as first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers

Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers

Charitable and social services organizations, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks

Media organizations, such as newspaper, television, radio and other media services

The executive order also lists other industries, including hotels, motels, and daycare.

As of Monday, no "shelter in place" orders have been issued for the state, but the executive order creates a list of what jobs and businesses are considered essential if the state does come to that point.

Under the executive order, no county city or town in Arizona can restrict or prohibit any person from performing any functions designated by either the Governor, the Director of Arizona Department of Health Servicesm or the Division of Emergency Management as an essential function.

On Monday, Gov. Ducey commented on a potential shelter in place order by saying "Arizona isnb't there yet."

"I knoe the anxiety is out there and is very real, and I am following the CDC guidelines, and we'll continue to be that way," said Gov. Ducey.

During a news conference on Monday, it was announced that over the weekend, the state has received emergency supplies from the Federal government, including 244,000 surgical masks and nearly 61,000 N95 masks.

Meanwhile, state officials are working to get more masks.

"We've been working with private and commercial partners to secure up to two million N95 masks, one million surgical masks and one million surgical gowns. With 260,000 of these N95s expected to be in Arizona next week," said Arizona Department of Health Services Director, Dr. Cara Christ . "We're exploring temporary waivers to allow retired physicians to be quickly licensed. This will help us build capacity in telemedicine to reduce our exposures in hospitals and health care facilities."

The state is also looking at ways to make more space for patients at hospitals, putting triage tents outside emergency rooms and finding alternative sites for care, or reactivating previously closed facilities.

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ says there is still a shortage of COVID-19 tests in Arizona, but will continue to give priority to those considered high risk.

