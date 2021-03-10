Gov. Ducey encourages vaccination, sorry for registration woes

article

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and his top health official said Tuesday they are sorry people have struggled to make a vaccine appointment and they are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get inoculated.

Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ issued the apology to a man who said on a telephone town hall that vaccine registration has been "a real disaster."

"I apologize for any frustration that you’ve encountered," Ducey said on March 9. "This has been a bumpy time. The demand has been so great for this vaccine from so many of our Arizonans."

The state has worked to increase computing capacity and build out a massive vaccination center at the Arizona Cardinals stadium in Glendale, Ducey said.

Ducey, Christ and AP Powell, a Black businessman, fielded more than two dozen questions for an audience of about 10,000 as part of an effort to encourage vaccination in underserved communities, according to the governor’s office. While Arizona has been near the top of lists ranking states by the rate of vaccines administered, vaccinations haven’t kept pace in low-income zip codes and communities of color.

Several callers asked about how to get vaccinated or whether they should get a shot with their specific health conditions. Some asked about side effects or the potential for complications.

Ducey and Christ said the vaccines are safe, effective and free. Studies have shown the vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalization and death. Many people feel flu-like symptoms for about 24 hours after getting a shot. Christ said just about all adults should be vaccinated when they’re eligible unless they are allergic to the vaccine ingredients, but they should talk to their doctor if they have concerns.

"We need Arizonans to step up and get the vaccine if we want to stop the spread of the virus and return back to normal," Ducey said.

