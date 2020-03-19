Gov. Ducey, Supt. Hoffman hand out food at Phoenix elementary school amid coronavirus pandemic

Over one million students in Arizona are out of the classroom as a result on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and school districts are stepping up to make sure kids have access to food.

On Wednesday, the Phoenix School District provided meals to nearly 2,700 kids, and Gov. Doug Ducey and State Superintendent for Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman say there are no plans to slow those efforts down.

On Thursday, Gov. Ducey handed out packed breakfast and lunch to families who pulled up to Sunset Elementary School.

"Well, we just want to make sure that our families have proper nutrition, that they’ve got access to food," said Gov. Ducey

Nutrition and normalcy in a time of great uncertainty for more than one million Arizona school kids currently not in the classroom.

Hoffman says the district is working closely with government officials on legislation introduced Wednesday. The joint proposal could provide teachers and schools the necessary flexibility and authority to deliver education, even if schools stay closed.

"We need to think of all the components, including teacher pay, testing, school grades. Lots of different things to think about right now, but we want to be as supportive as possible," said Hoffman.

"We want normalcy. We want to protect public health. We’re going to continue to over-communicate," said Gov. Ducey.