Gov. Hobbs signs stolen valor bill; sad update on AZ hatchet attack victim | Nightly Roundup

Updated  April 18, 2025 6:41pm MST
PHOENIX - From a bill that was signed by Governor Katie Hobbs after it was stalled at the State Capitol for some time to a sad update on a crime that happened in southern Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 18, 2025.

1. Sad update on attack of man in southern Arizona

Tucson hatchet attack victim dies, suspect accused of murder
Tucson hatchet attack victim dies, suspect accused of murder

Police say 32-year-old Jacob Couch and his wife were sitting at a bus stop when he was attacked by a suspect with a hatchet. Days after the attack, Couch died at the hospital.

2. Press rushed out of the Oval Office

Press rushed out of Oval Office during Dr. Oz swearing in ceremony at White House
Press rushed out of Oval Office during Dr. Oz swearing in ceremony at White House

The press were rushed out of the Oval Office on Friday afternoon during Dr. Mehmet Oz's swearing-in ceremony because a child fainted.

3. Family of deadly Texas stabbing victim swatted

Austin Metcalf's family targeted by 'swatting' call Thursday, Frisco police say
Austin Metcalf's family targeted by 'swatting' call Thursday, Frisco police say

Frisco police were called to the home of 17-year-old stabbing victim Austin Metcalf's family on Thursday. It was later determined to be a 'swatting' call.

4. Gov. Hobbs signs stolen valor bill

Arizona Governor Hobbs signs stolen valor bill protecting veteran achievements
Arizona Governor Hobbs signs stolen valor bill protecting veteran achievements

A stolen valor bill that had an up and down journey through the Arizona state legislature is expected to be signed by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs.

5. Suspects found wounded following short pursuit

Suspects found with stab wounds after short pursuit in Mesa, police say
Suspects found with stab wounds after short pursuit in Mesa, police say

Two suspects were hospitalized following a stabbing early Friday morning near Alma School and Broadway Road that led to a short police pursuit, police said.

A note for drivers this weekend…

According to officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation, there are no freeway closures from April 18 to April 21.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Cold front sweeps through the state
Arizona weather forecast: Cold front sweeps through the state

We're watching two systems, one from the west and another from the north. The two will combine on Friday, allowing for rain chances, cooler temperatures, and windy weather across the state.

