Gov. Hobbs signs stolen valor bill; sad update on AZ hatchet attack victim | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a bill that was signed by Governor Katie Hobbs after it was stalled at the State Capitol for some time to a sad update on a crime that happened in southern Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 18, 2025.
1. Sad update on attack of man in southern Arizona
Featured
Police say 32-year-old Jacob Couch and his wife were sitting at a bus stop when he was attacked by a suspect with a hatchet. Days after the attack, Couch died at the hospital.
2. Press rushed out of the Oval Office
Featured
The press were rushed out of the Oval Office on Friday afternoon during Dr. Mehmet Oz's swearing-in ceremony because a child fainted.
3. Family of deadly Texas stabbing victim swatted
Featured
Frisco police were called to the home of 17-year-old stabbing victim Austin Metcalf's family on Thursday. It was later determined to be a 'swatting' call.
4. Gov. Hobbs signs stolen valor bill
Featured
A stolen valor bill that had an up and down journey through the Arizona state legislature is expected to be signed by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs.
5. Suspects found wounded following short pursuit
Featured
Two suspects were hospitalized following a stabbing early Friday morning near Alma School and Broadway Road that led to a short police pursuit, police said.
A note for drivers this weekend…
According to officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation, there are no freeway closures from April 18 to April 21.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
We're watching two systems, one from the west and another from the north. The two will combine on Friday, allowing for rain chances, cooler temperatures, and windy weather across the state.