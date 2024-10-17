Expand / Collapse search
Grand jury indicts 18-year-old man on 2nd-degree murder for Buckeye crash in June

By
Published  October 17, 2024 7:58pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Charges of 2nd-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were brought against an 18-year-old man months following a deadly crash in Buckeye.

The deadly crash happened near Verrado Way and Sunrise Lane on June 20, the police department said.

"A Buckeye police investigation found 18-year-old Nathan Chaidez topped speeds at more than a hundred miles an hour shortly before losing control of his car and crashing into a tree …," Buckeye PD said on Oct. 17.

He was indicted on the two charges by a grand jury and police say he turned himself in. He was booked into jail.

Police say the crash left a teen passenger dead and another seriously hurt.

No further information is available.

Nathan Chaidez, 18, being taken into custody. Photo from the Buckeye Police Department