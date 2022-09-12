Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from MON 2:05 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert
4
Flood Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Northwest Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:16 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Grill left under vehicle blamed for blaze destroying 11 vehicles outside Dolphins game

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 9:06AM
Florida
FOX 13 News

Tailgate party goes up in flames in Miami

Courtesy WSVN 7News Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Nearly a dozen vehicles went up in flames in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium during a Miami Dolphins game this weekend. Investigators think the blaze started in the area of a pre-game tailgate party, according to WSVN 7News.

Images from the scene showed multiple cars fully engulfed in flames as onlookers stood by.

Police later said it appeared that someone pushed a grill underneath a vehicle, which then caught fire and ignited several cars.

miami-dolphins-tailgate-car-fire-2.jpg

Firefighters battle vehicle fires outside Dolphins game in Miami

The fire started after most people had gone inside the stadium to watch the Dolphins play the New England Patriots. 

No injuries were reported.

miami dolphins tailgate car fire (1)

Vehicles burn outside Miami Dolphins game against New England Patriots

Those outside said they could see huge plumes of black smoke coming from the parking lot and reported hearing pops as tires exploded.

WSVN reports it took firefighters more than 30 minutes to knock down flames that destroyed 11 vehicles.

The fire was ruled accidental.

miami-dolphins-tailgate-car-fire-3.jpg

Officials say a tailgate party grill may be to blame for fire outside Miami stadium