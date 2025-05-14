Expand / Collapse search

Grim discovery in Valley home; man sentenced for wife's death l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 14, 2025 9:56am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (MCSO; KSAZ-TV)

Two people were found dead inside a west Valley home; a man who drove into a lake with his wife inside the car was sentenced to prison for her death; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 14.

1. Death investigation

Featured

2 people found dead in Sun City home
article

2 people found dead in Sun City home

Two people were found dead inside their Sun City home on Saturday, May 10, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

2. Man drove car into lake with wife inside

Featured

Man sentenced to prison for wife's death in Goodyear neighborhood lake
article

Man sentenced to prison for wife's death in Goodyear neighborhood lake

Anthony Maiorana was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his wife's 2024 death in a Goodyear neighborhood lake.

3. ‘Doomsday Mom’ back in court

Featured

Lori Vallow Daybell: Prosecutor files pretrial statement for 2nd Arizona trial
article

Lori Vallow Daybell: Prosecutor files pretrial statement for 2nd Arizona trial

The state of Arizona filed a pretrial statement ahead of Wednesday’s pretrial hearing in the case against convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell.

4. Possible shooting in Mesa

Featured

2 hurt in possible shootout in Mesa neighborhood
article

2 hurt in possible shootout in Mesa neighborhood

Two people were hurt in an apparent shooting late Tuesday night near Gilbert and Broadway Roads, police said.

5. Cartel's family members entered U.S.

Featured

Cartel family members entered US after deal with Trump administration, Mexico says
article

Cartel family members entered US after deal with Trump administration, Mexico says

The Trump administration has allowed 17 family members of Mexican cartel leaders to enter the United States, according to officials in Mexico.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: 'Spring-like conditions' expected in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: 'Spring-like conditions' expected in Phoenix

Wednesday will be nice and sunny in the Valley with a high in the mid-80s.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews