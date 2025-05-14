Grim discovery in Valley home; man sentenced for wife's death l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (MCSO; KSAZ-TV)
Two people were found dead inside a west Valley home; a man who drove into a lake with his wife inside the car was sentenced to prison for her death; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 14.
1. Death investigation
Two people were found dead inside their Sun City home on Saturday, May 10, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
2. Man drove car into lake with wife inside
Anthony Maiorana was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his wife's 2024 death in a Goodyear neighborhood lake.
3. ‘Doomsday Mom’ back in court
The state of Arizona filed a pretrial statement ahead of Wednesday’s pretrial hearing in the case against convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell.
4. Possible shooting in Mesa
Two people were hurt in an apparent shooting late Tuesday night near Gilbert and Broadway Roads, police said.
5. Cartel's family members entered U.S.
The Trump administration has allowed 17 family members of Mexican cartel leaders to enter the United States, according to officials in Mexico.
Today's weather
Wednesday will be nice and sunny in the Valley with a high in the mid-80s.