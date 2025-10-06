Groundbreaking ceremony held for $7B Amkor facility

The Brief Semiconductor giant Amkor Technology has broken ground on a new $7 billion packaging and test facility in Peoria. The new plant is expected to be the largest of its kind in the U.S. and will create 3,000 jobs in the area. The facility, which furthers Arizona's semiconductor manufacturing boom, is anticipated to open in early 2028.



Arizona remains at the forefront of the semiconductor manufacturing boom.

What we know:

State leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of Amkor Technology in Peoria on Oct. 6.

The Amkor president and CEO, along with elected officials, broke ground on their newest facility.

"Today, we break ground on what will become the largest outsourced advanced semiconductor packaging and test facility in the country," said Amkor Chairman Susan Kim.

The $7 billion project will sit on the northwest corner of North Lake Pleasant Parkway and the 303. It will create 3,000 jobs in Peoria.

"New manufacturing facility for advanced packaging and test of the most advanced semiconductor products represents a cornerstone in the evolving semiconductor ecosystem here in the United States," said Amkor President and CEO Giel Rutten.

Dig deeper:

Amkor said the semiconductor advanced packaging and test facility will be the largest facility of its kind in the U.S.

"I want to debrief this location into an existence, and it's 7,000 acres," said Peoria Mayor Jason Beck. "And it is the future not only of the city of Peoria that I believe is the future of the Northwest Valley. If not, not, not Arizona itself. Our goal is we want more. City of Peoria is open for business. I'm already recruiting, as some of you can attest."

Governor Katie Hobbs said Amkor moved their headquarters to Arizona back in 2004.

"Over 20 years of collaboration, innovation and progress," Hobbs said. "And I was able to see their packaging and testing process firsthand when I visited South Korea. And I'm proud to bring this leading edge process here to Arizona."

What's next:

The facility is expected to open in early 2028.