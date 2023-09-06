Expand / Collapse search
Gun found at Linda Abril Educational Academy, student arrested

PHOENIX - A student has been arrested after a gun was found at Linda Abril Educational Academy on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Union High School District says the campus near 19th Avenue and Thomas was put on lockdown when the firearm was discovered.

It's not known where the weapon had been found, but police recovered it without incident.

Officials said an 18-year-old student was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail for a weapons violation.

