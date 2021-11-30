Mother of missing 8-year-old Gwinnett girl found dead now charged with murder

article

The mother of a Gwinnett County girl whose body was found in DeKalb County days after her alleged disappearance is now facing increased charges for her daughter's murder.

Brittany Hall had previously been charged with reporting her daughter, 8-year-old Nicole Amari Hall, missing to conceal her death and first-degree cruelty to children. She is now charged with felony murder and malice murder

Hall reported her daughter missing from the Hometown Studios and Suites on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Peachtree Corners on Sunday.

Speaking to FOX 5 the day before her arrest, Hall claimed she woke just before 9 a.m. Sunday to find the girl missing from their upstairs unit.

According to Gwinnett County police, investigators began to suspect foul play due to inconsistencies in the women's statements. After gathering evidence, officers arrested Hall and Owens, and say that Hall told them where they could find her daughter's body.

At a hearing last week, both women learned they would not be granted bond. Both requested a public defender.

A motive in the case has not been released.

Two other children living in Hall and Owens’ home, a 6-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, have been placed in state custody.

