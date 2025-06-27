Hannah Moody: Cause of death revealed for Scottsdale woman

article

Moody was found dead last month after going out for a hike in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.



The medical examiner has released the cause of death for a Valley woman who was found dead after going out for a hike in Scottsdale.

The backstory:

Hannah Moody, 31, was found dead on May 22 in the Gateway Trailhead area of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

Police say Moody was last seen the day before hiking toward Tom's Thumb. Her body was found 600 yards from the trailhead's parking lot.

Scottsdale Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Dig deeper:

On June 27, a report from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner listed Moody's manner of death as an accident. Her primary cause of death was environmental heat exposure.

