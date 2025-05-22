Hannah Moody: Search underway for woman last seen hiking in Scottsdale

article

The Brief Hannah Moody, 31, was last seen on May 21 in the Gateway Trailhead area of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Police say her disappearance is "unexpected and uncharacteristic." If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-312-5000.



Police are looking for a woman who was last seen on a hiking trail in Scottsdale.

What we know:

Scottsdale Police say 31-year-old Hannah Moody was last seen on the morning of May 21 in the Gateway Trailhead area of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

"As of this writing, she has not returned to her vehicle or made contact with family or friends," police wrote in an X post on Thursday. "Her disappearance is unexpected and uncharacteristic. Search efforts began last night with officers on foot and the use of drones. Search efforts are continuing this morning with numerous resources from Scottsdale PD."

Moody was wearing a black tank top, black shorts, hiking boots and a pink backpack.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-312-5000.

Map of the Gateway Trailhead