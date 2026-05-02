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Hazen Fire grows to 160+ acres; reward offered in Arizona cold case | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 2, 2026 6:48pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

From a growing brush fire in Buckeye, to Spirit Airlines planes stuck in Goodyear, and a reward offered for information in a 2006 cold case, here are your top stories for May 2, 2026 on fox10phoenix.com. 

1. Hazen Fire grows to 160+ acres

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Buckeye brush fire: State Route 85 closed as blaze moves west
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Buckeye brush fire: State Route 85 closed as blaze moves west

Buckeye Fire Department crews are fighting a brush fire in the river bottom at Hazen and Rooks roads.

2. Adding punishments for drink tampering

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Drink spiking in Chandler: New ordinance aims for prevention and jail time
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Drink spiking in Chandler: New ordinance aims for prevention and jail time

A new Chandler law bans the unconsented spiking of food or drinks, aimed at deterring offenders and protecting public confidence in social settings.

3. Spirit Airlines shuts down: What customers can do

Spirit Airlines is going out of business immediately after 34 years of deeply discounted fares. The airline, which found itself in bankruptcy proceedings for the second time in less than two years, said all flights have been canceled and customer service is no longer available. Read more.

4. Up to $2k reward offered in 20-year-old cold case

Police seek tips in 2006 cold case | FOX 10 Phoenix

Police seek tips in 2006 cold case | FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Sgt. Jennifer Zach discusses the investigation into the 2006 death of Wilfrido "Freddy" Altamirano.

5. Iran war update

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Republicans alarmed by Pentagon's plan to pull troops from Germany
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Republicans alarmed by Pentagon's plan to pull troops from Germany

Some Republican lawmakers are sounding alarms after the Pentagon announced its plans to withdraw 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany in the next six to 12 months.

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