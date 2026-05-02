Hazen Fire grows to 160+ acres; reward offered in Arizona cold case | Nightly Roundup

From a growing brush fire in Buckeye, to Spirit Airlines planes stuck in Goodyear, and a reward offered for information in a 2006 cold case, here are your top stories for May 2, 2026 on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Hazen Fire grows to 160+ acres

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2. Adding punishments for drink tampering

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3. Spirit Airlines shuts down: What customers can do

Spirit Airlines is going out of business immediately after 34 years of deeply discounted fares. The airline, which found itself in bankruptcy proceedings for the second time in less than two years, said all flights have been canceled and customer service is no longer available. Read more.

4. Up to $2k reward offered in 20-year-old cold case

5. Iran war update