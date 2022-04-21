Watch Live: Marjorie Taylor Greene takes stand in re-election lawsuit

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took the stand in front of an administrative law judge at a hearing over whether she is qualified to run for re-election in 2022.

Greene qualified to seek another term in the 14th Congressional District March 7, but a little more than two weeks later, a group called "Free Speech for People" filed a legal challenge with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Photo by Me Expand

The organization filed the 42-page complaint on behalf of five 14th district voters. It alleges that Rep. Greene should be disqualified because of a clause in the 14th Amendment that says, "no person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress... who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection."

At the hearing, Greene entered the courtroom to loud applause from supporters in the audience, prompting a deputy to remind the group that no shouting was allowed.

Ron Fein, the legal director of Free Speech For People, started his case by referencing the Civil War and argued that the evidence would show that she was a leader in facilitating the attack.

""The most powerful witness against Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy, the most powerful witness in establishing that she crossed the line into engagement in insurrection is Marjorie Taylor Greene herself," Fein said.

The challenge points to Rep. Greene's comments leading up to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and points to a specific interview on Newsmax the day before where Greene said "this is our 1776 moment."

Fein argued that, while Greene was not on the Capitol steps herself, she "played an important role" to "help facilitate" the Jan. 6 riot.

In response, Greene's attorney James Bopp argued that removing Greene from the ballot would deny voters of their rights.

Our democracy is at stake," Bopp said. "Right here, right now. Because they want to deny the right to vote to voters in the 14th District. These voters have a right to vote for the candidate of their choosing."

Greene met with Trump about making objections to certain states’ electoral votes because of concerns about voter fraud, Bopp said. At the time of the riot, she was in a dark hallway at the Capitol urging people via social media to be safe and remain calm, he said.

"Rep. Greene was a victim of this attack," Bopp said, adding that the congresswoman was scared and confused and believed her life could be in danger.

On the stand, Greene said that she "never meant anything for violence" - referring to social media posts that urged supporters of former President Donald Trump to gather and protest in Washington, D.C. "None of my words, near ever, mean anything for violence.

As Andrew Celli, a lawyer for the voters, cross-examined Greene about the intent behind a series of her tweets, he appeared to grow frustrated at times when she didn’t directly answer his questions and said he was speculating.

"Ms. Greene, I’m just asking questions," he said.

"I’m just answering," she responded.

Rep. Greene filed a lawsuit against Sec. Raffensperger to try to stop the hearing from going forward, but a federal judge ruled against her earlier this week. Greene has filed an appeal, but it is not likely to be heard before Friday's proceeding in the Georgia Office of State Administrative Hearings.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 Friday morning.

Georgians spell out "Disqualify Greene" in front of the Georgia State Capitol in support of the challenge to Marjorie Taylor Greene's qualification for the ballot under the insurrection Clause Of The 14th Amendment on April 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georg Expand

The judge will not make a ruling in the courtroom, but will instead issue a written decision to the parties involved.

The primary election is May 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.