Women accused of running prostitution business at Chandler massage parlor

The Brief Two women are accused of running a prostitution operation out of a business in Chandler. The two are identified as 48-year-old Chao Cung Luo, and 49-year-old Huang Qiong Fang.



Court documents show two women have been arrested for allegedly maintaining a prostitution business in the East Valley.

What we know:

Investigators identified the two women as 48-year-old Chao Cung Luo, and 49-year-old Huang Qiong Fang.

Big picture view:

Per the two's court documents, an investigation into the matter began on Jan. 6, after a person called police to report that after paying for a massage at a business in the area, the massage therapist grabbed him in his private area, and offered sexual favors for $200.

Documents state that on Jan. 14, three undercover Chandler Police detectives entered the business and requested a 30-minute massage.,

"Every undercover detective received a 30-minute massage. Each had two different massage therapists," investigators wrote. "During the massages, the undercover detectives were solicited by the massage therapists. They were each individually offered sexual favors in exchange for cash."

Court documents contain graphic descriptions of what the undercover detectives were allegedly offered.

Investigators say they searched the place after getting a search warrant, and both Huang and Chao were inside the business at the time.

Dig deeper:

Both Huang and Chao were interviewed by police. Investigators said Mandarin Chinese translators were used in both interviews.

Huang, per court documents, asked for a lawyer after she was read her Miranda rights. Chao, however, said she was referred by a friend in California to come work at the business, and that she and Huang had only worked at the business for a couple of days.

"Chao denied performing sexual acts for money," read a portion of the court documents.

What's next:

Both Chao and Huang are accused of Maintaining a House of Prostitution, which is a felony under Arizona law.

Area where the incident happened