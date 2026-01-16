Search for missing girl ends tragic; massage parlor busted | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search

Published  January 16, 2026 6:23pm MST
FOX 10 Phoenix
From an 8-year-old girl being found dead hours after going missing on the Navajo Nation, to a Chandler massage parlor being busted for allegedly running a prostitution business, here are tonight's top stories. 

1. Missing Navajo Nation girl found dead

8-year-old whose disappearance sparked Turquoise Alert found dead
The search for a girl who was last seen on the night of Jan. 15 has come to a sad end, according to the Navajo Police Department.

2. Women accused of running prostitution business at Chandler massage parlor

Women accused of running prostitution business at Chandler massage parlor
Investigators say two people are accused of maintaining a house of prostitution, after the two were arrested at a business in Chandler on Wednesday.

3. What U.S. citizens should know during immigration enforcement actions

What U.S. citizens should know during immigration enforcement actions
Phoenix attorney Roy Herrera says U.S. citizens are not legally required to answer questions about their immigration status during ICE operations, though he warns that noncompliance could still lead to arrests and court battles.

4. Isabella Comas: Police name boyfriend as a person of interest in her disappearance

Isabella Comas: Police name boyfriend as a person of interest in her disappearance
Avondale Police have identified 39-year-old Tommy Rodriguez as a person of interest in the disappearance of 21-year-old Isabella Comas.

5. Man pleads guilty in 2020 Christmas Day murder of Circle K employee

Man pleads guilty in 2020 Christmas Day murder of Circle K employee
Timothy Bell, 35, pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder, robbery and weapons misconduct for the 2020 Christmas Day shooting of 18-year-old Tyler Cardiel.

