Hobbs proposes $3.50 nightly short-term rental fee to fund Arizona affordability

The Brief Gov. Katie Hobbs proposed a new $3.50 nightly fee on short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo to bankroll the Arizona Affordability Fund, an initiative aimed at helping struggling residents pay utility bills and lower housing costs. The plan launched with an initial $20 million investment, drawing mixed reactions from rental hosts who generally viewed the fee as a minor expense but questioned its potential long-term impact on tourist spending during Arizona’s peak event season.



Gov. Katie Hobbs outlined a plan Monday to establish the Arizona Affordability Fund, a relief program designed to help residents struggling with the rising cost of living.

What we know:

Under the proposal, funding for the initiative would come from out-of-town visitors through a new $3.50 nightly fee on short-term rentals, such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

Hobbs introduced the plan during her State of the State address at the opening of the Arizona Legislature on Jan. 12. She characterized the fee as a modest ask for tourists to support the state's workforce.

"I am proposing a nightly fee on short-term rental stays to fuel the Arizona Affordability Fund. By asking vacationers to kick in $3.50, less than a cup of coffee," Hobbs said, "We can deliver major change for the working people in our state who are struggling to get by."

The governor is launching the initiative with an initial $20 million investment but is seeking a long-term funding source. She said the fund would help working-class families pay utility bills, weatherize homes to lower energy costs and build more affordable housing.

Big picture view:

The proposal comes as Arizona enters its peak tourism season, with major events like the Barrett-Jackson auction and the WM Phoenix Open on the horizon.

"We thrive this time of the year," said Rick Kenworthy, co-owner and CEO of Scottsdale-based Travli Hospitality. "Everybody looks forward to it."

Kenworthy, who manages more than 100 properties, called the proposed $3.50 fee a "drop in the bucket" compared to other costs. He said he would support the measure if the money is used as intended.

However, some hosts expressed concern about the long-term impact on visitor spending. Rental host Ryan Gerdes said while the fee is small, "that's just going to impact the amount of money that they spend here when they're traveling."

'It would hurt Arizona families’ pocketbooks'

Airbnb Policy Lead, Lauren Bouton, released a statement on the proposal, saying, "This proposal is a new tax on over 1.2 million Arizonans who stayed in a short-term rental in Arizona last year. It will make travel more expensive and hurt the everyday Arizonans who use hosting as a way to support their families - all at a time when Arizonans demand real solutions to the affordability crisis they face. The proposal also grants an unfair advantage to corporate hotel execs on the backs of everyday Arizona hosts. At best, this proposal is misguided and at its worst, it would hurt Arizona families’ pocketbooks. We stand ready to work with any legislator who believes in protecting property rights and providing economic opportunity for everyday Arizonans."

What's next:

While the fee remains a proposal, the start of the regular legislative session on Monday marks the beginning of formal discussions on the measure.