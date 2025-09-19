Expand / Collapse search

Heightened security at State Farm Stadium; Mesa family recovering from brutal home invasion | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  September 19, 2025 7:10pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

From heightened security at State Farm Stadium for the upcoming Charlie Kirk memorial service, to a Mesa family recovering from a brutal home invasion, and President Trump signing a proclamation requiring a new $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visa applicants, here are your top stories for September 19, 2025:

1. Heightened security at State Farm Stadium

Featured

Charlie Kirk memorial heightens security at State Farm Stadium
article

Charlie Kirk memorial heightens security at State Farm Stadium

Following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a memorial will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. President Trump and Vice President JD Vance will both be in attendance, making for extremely tight security. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach reports.

2. "It’s absolutely insane that anyone would do anything like this.."

Featured

Mesa family recovering after violent home invasion
article

Mesa family recovering after violent home invasion

A Mesa woman and her 2 daughters were stabbed in their sleep by a stranger. The mother is still hospitalized, but the girls have returned home. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

3. Trump signs proclamation updating H-1B visa rules

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that will require a new annual fee of $100,000 for H-1B applicants. H-1B visas are meant to bring the best and brightest foreigners for high-skilled jobs that can’t be filled by U.S. residents.

Read more

4. After a 5-month trial, Cooksey awaits verdict

Featured

Cleophus Cooksey Jr.: Jury to deliberate fate of Arizona man accused in 8 murders
article

Cleophus Cooksey Jr.: Jury to deliberate fate of Arizona man accused in 8 murders

Cooksey is accused of killing multiple people, including his mother and stepfather.

5. Dozing bear falls from tree in Tucson

Police catch bear in Tucson garden

Police catch bear in Tucson garden

Police in Tucson say a bear was captured and tranquilized in a garden. The bear was not harmed and will be moved to a new mountain home.

Weekend weather outlook

Weekend weather forecast

Weekend weather forecast

In Phoenix, the temperature is forecast to hit 100 on Saturday, and 99 on Sunday and Monday. Expect a 10% chance of rain Saturday or Sunday.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews