Heightened security at State Farm Stadium; Mesa family recovering from brutal home invasion | Nightly Roundup

From heightened security at State Farm Stadium for the upcoming Charlie Kirk memorial service, to a Mesa family recovering from a brutal home invasion, and President Trump signing a proclamation requiring a new $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visa applicants, here are your top stories for September 19, 2025:
1. Heightened security at State Farm Stadium
Featured
Following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a memorial will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. President Trump and Vice President JD Vance will both be in attendance, making for extremely tight security. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach reports.
2. "It’s absolutely insane that anyone would do anything like this.."
Featured
A Mesa woman and her 2 daughters were stabbed in their sleep by a stranger. The mother is still hospitalized, but the girls have returned home. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
3. Trump signs proclamation updating H-1B visa rules
President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that will require a new annual fee of $100,000 for H-1B applicants. H-1B visas are meant to bring the best and brightest foreigners for high-skilled jobs that can’t be filled by U.S. residents.
Read more
4. After a 5-month trial, Cooksey awaits verdict
Featured
Cooksey is accused of killing multiple people, including his mother and stepfather.
5. Dozing bear falls from tree in Tucson
Police in Tucson say a bear was captured and tranquilized in a garden. The bear was not harmed and will be moved to a new mountain home.
Weekend weather outlook
In Phoenix, the temperature is forecast to hit 100 on Saturday, and 99 on Sunday and Monday. Expect a 10% chance of rain Saturday or Sunday.