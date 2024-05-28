Helicopter rescue of Tom's Thumb on Memorial Day was the result of extensive training

The dramatic Memorial Day rescue of a rock climber in Scottsdale was all caught on camera.

But what goes into the technical rescues that deploy helicopters to hard-to-reach locations in order to save patients?

Turns out, it's a lot.

How does a rescue start?

The rescues begin with a call in from Phoenix Police to use a helicopter and pick up a trained rescuer like Wes. He gets harnessed in, sometimes to a metal gurney, and the operation begins.

"We risk a lot to be able to save lives," Scottsdale Fire Captain Gary Burns said.

Scottsdale has six firefighters specially trained for air tactical rescues. They practice the techniques needed to drop a lifeline for immobilized or suffering hikers out on Valley hiking trails.

They respond to all the trail rescues along the mountains.

Members train for different types of rescues, like a seated lift or other flat harness rescues.

Some members are in the air like Wes, others are in the air or on the ground helping direct the operation.

"Members in yellow helmets are air rescue techs," Burns said. "That allows the crew chief and pilot to see, from a distance, easily, the trained personnel they're dealing with."

What happened on Memorial Day?

On Memorial Day, the path to the fallen climbers was too narrow and rocky to roll out the injured climber on a wagon wheel after tumbling 40 feet onto solid rock. An air rescue was the only way to get her out.

Teams were able to meet the goal of safely getting the patient to the hospital in the first hour. That is a testament to the teamwork it takes to make the rescues possible.

All six air technical rescue members in Scottsdale are based out of Station 610.