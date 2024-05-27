Expand / Collapse search

Rock climber seriously hurt after falling on Tom's Thumb

By
Updated  May 27, 2024 12:09pm MST
North Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A woman who reportedly fell 30-40 feet while rock climbing on Tom's Thumb in Scottsdale is in serious condition.

Scottsdale Fire says crews from multiple agencies worked together to rescue the 34-year-old woman, who was wearing a helmet at the time of her fall.

Firefighters used a helicopter to reach the woman.

Map of Tom's Thumb