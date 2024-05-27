Rock climber seriously hurt after falling on Tom's Thumb
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A woman who reportedly fell 30-40 feet while rock climbing on Tom's Thumb in Scottsdale is in serious condition.
Scottsdale Fire says crews from multiple agencies worked together to rescue the 34-year-old woman, who was wearing a helmet at the time of her fall.
Firefighters used a helicopter to reach the woman.
