High demands mean flowers will be more expensive this Mother's Day

Sunday, May 9 is Mother's Day, and people who have not sent their mother flowers may now have to deal with a bit of sticker shock, as flower prices have gone up quite a bit.

Staff members at a Scottsdale business called Le Bouquet have been extremely busy, as they craft hundreds of flower arrangements to ship out for Mother's Day.

"It is the busiest week for us," said owner Sue Hagan.

Mother's Day 2021 is set to be a bit different from Mother's Day in 2020, as things are opening back up. Businesses are getting more orders, and that high demand is creating struggles for those in the flower industry.

"When COVID hit, a lot of the farms shut down and lost their entire crop, it is like a start up all over again," said Hagan. "There was a lack of transportation. There weren’t commercial flights. We couldn’t get flowers on planes."

With high demand comes higher prices.

"Prices have been crazy," said Hagan.

Officials at Le Bouquet say they will not pass on that extra cost to customers. For some products, however, they are asking customers to be patient, as they are still finding premium quality items.

"It is really important. People really want to reach out to their mom," said Hagan.

Customers can also order wine or champagne to go with their arrangement at Le Bouquet. Officials with the business are telling customers to get their orders in as soon as possible.

