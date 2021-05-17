High school graduations underway at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix

It was an exciting night for the graduates of Camelback High School as they walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.

Each of them had to wear masks and social distance, and there was also a capacity limit.

During the ceremonies, speakers took turns sharing the accomplishments of their class and everything they endured. Almost their whole senior year was online, but they did get to have a prom.

For that, as well as this in-person graduation, students expressed their gratitude.

"I’m feeling really excited," said student Dayanara Delgadillo. "Being able to do my graduation in person means a lot."

"I’m feeling good because we have friends that’s didn’t get to do this," said senior Nasbu Abwe. "I’m thankful."

Makayla Martinez said it's proof of her hard work.

"When I finally wanted to do something and pursue my work, I wanted to…prove I could do something if I work hard," Martinez said.

Their ceremony is wrapping up. Next up: Alhambra High School's graduation at 8 p.m.

