Historic Grand Canyon lodge destroyed by wildfire; burglary suspect shot by homeowner | Nightly Roundup

From the historic lodge at the Grand Canyon's North Rim being destroyed by wildfire, to an alleged burglary suspect shot by a homeowner, and an Arizona teacher accused of sex abuse, here are your top stories for July 13, 2025.

1. Historic lodge destroyed by wildfire

What we know:

The Dragon Bravo Fire caused evacuations along the Grand Canyon's North Rim and destroyed numerous buildings, including the historic North Rim Lodge, visitor center, and a water treatment facility.

What's next:

No injuries have been reported, and there are hopes within the community and from the National Park Service to rebuild the lost structures.

2. Suspect shot during alleged burglary attempt

What we know:

A homeowner in Phoenix shot and killed an intruder during a burglary attempt near 7th Avenue and Northern, according to police.

What's next:

Questions remain among residents, including whether the burglar was armed and how they gained entry to the home.

3. Fentanyl continues to come across the border

Katarina Szulc, an investigative journalist with extensive sources within the cartels, discusses the possibility of the U.S. considering special forces missions into Mexico to target the cartels with FOX 10's John Hook.

4. Southern Arizona teacher accused of child sex abuse

What we know:

Fabien Hector Benjamin III is accused of multiple sexual abuse charges. He worked as a teacher at Buena High School in Sierra Vista.

What's next:

Authorities are asking potential victims to contact them at 520-803-3550.

5. USPS raises stamp prices again — What to know

What we know:

USPS has raised the price of a First-Class Forever stamp from 73 cents to 78 cents. Domestic and international mailing and shipping rates have also increased.

What they're saying:

"As changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue, these price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan," USPS said in an April news release. "USPS prices remain among the most affordable in the world."

Tonight's weather

What to expect:

Conditions will be dry and warm in the Valley, with overnight lows falling into the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms in the mountain terrain will end by around 6 p.m. near Flagstaff, and by around 10p.m. in southeastern Arizona.