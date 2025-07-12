Arizona teacher arrested, accused of sexual abuse

article

The Brief Fabien Hector Benjamin III is accused of multiple sexual abuse charges. Benjamin III worked as a teacher at Buena High School in Sierra Vista. Authorities are asking potential victims to contact them at 520-803-3550.



Authorities in southern Arizona are seeking out potential victims after a high school teacher was arrested on alleged sexual abuse charges.

What we know:

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Fabien Hector Benjamin III, who taught at Buena High School in Sierra Vista, was arrested on multiple felony charges, including luring a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual indecency and furnishing obscene material to a minor.

Benjamin III was booked into jail on an $85,000 bond.

What they're saying:

"This investigation is being conducted in the most efficient manner possible with respect to the victim in this case. It is unfortunate that a person who is placed in a position of trust within our educational institutions can allegedly be capable of these criminal actions, violating our youth and their future," Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said.

What you can do:

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have come in contact with Benjamin III and experienced suspicious or criminal activity to contact them at 520-803-3550.