Hockley man wanted for child pornography, explicitly talking to 13-year-old through social media

A 27-year-old Hockley man is wanted for communicating with a 13-year-old girl in a sexually explicit manner through social media.

On July 3, investigators with Constable Mark Herman's Office said they received information regarding Logan Ty Caldwell. Authorities searched his residence. which is located in the 24400 block of Jumping Jay.

Investigators say they discovered sexually explicit communication and images of child pornography in his possession.

Caldwell is currently wanted by law enforcement for online solicitation of a minor, and two charges of possession of child pornography. Additional charges are pending further investigation. He received no bond.

"Constable Investigators believe there are more victims involved in this case which have yet to be identified. If you have any

information on any of Logan Caldwell's potential victims or any other victim of a similar offense, please contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement," Constable Mark Herman said.