I-10 reopens near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after deadly crash

The Brief Eastbound I-10 is back open near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport following a deadly crash. The two-car crash happened at around 4 a.m. on Feb. 26 at Jefferson Street. DPS confirmed the crash was deadly.



Interstate 10 has been fully reopened after a deadly crash partially closed the freeway early Thursday morning near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 4 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the eastbound lanes at Jefferson Street.

Eastbound traffic was taken off the freeway at Washington Street. The eastbound lanes were reopened just before 7 a.m.

The westbound lanes weren't affected by the crash.

(ADOT)

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash was deadly, but it's unclear how many people were killed.

Map of area where the crash happened