'The system is broken': Lawmakers push for reform in potential child abuse cases

The Brief Arizona lawmakers are pushing for DCS reform following the death of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste, whose family was reportedly flagged 19 times before her murder. Senate Bill 1126 would require the state to escalate cases to senior investigators if a single caregiver is the subject of four or more reports within one year. Systemic changes are underway, including new cross-training between DCS and police, though the effectiveness of these legislative fixes remains to be seen as the bills move through the Statehouse.



Arizona's Department of Child Safety (DCS) is at the center of legislation moving through the Arizona Statehouse as lawmakers and advocates call for reform to help protect children.

What we know:

The push for reform follows cases like that of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste. Her father and his girlfriend are currently accused of her murder following what investigators describe as months of severe abuse.

Left to right: Richard Baptiste, Rebekah Baptiste and Anicia Woods

Senate Bill 1126, for example, aims to prevent missed warning signs, which are at the core of allegations against DCS in Baptiste’s case, which includes a potential wrongful death lawsuit.

"It wasn't for a lack of trying, of people alerting DCS to this issue, it was a lack of follow-up," said Matt Boatman, an attorney with Gallagher and Kennedy Law.

The backstory:

A notice of claim filed on behalf of Baptiste’s mother includes a chart of 19 different times DCS was alerted to potential child abuse happening in the home. The notice claims DCS did not properly classify reports and declined to remove Baptiste or her two younger brothers from the home, where prosecutors say "long-term, horrendous abuse" contributed to the girl's death in July 2025.

"In my opinion, the system is broken," Boatman said. "There's a problem with the hotline, there's a problem with the intake coordinators, there's a problem with the system identifying an active case and prior reports."

Big picture view:

Senate Bill 1172 and 1175, written by Arizona State Sen. Carine Werner, addresses some of these same concerns within the DCS system. For example, one of the bills would require cases involving repeated reports about the same caregiver to be escalated to more experienced investigators when four or more reports are made within a 12-month period.

Some of the reports in Baptiste's case came from educators concerned for her safety. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says this should have raised serious red flags.

"For somebody to get to the point where they're calling as a professional — a teacher, for example — they really, they're going to want to feel fairly certain in what they're doing," Mitchell said.

Why you should care:

Mitchell, who spoke out about the handling of the case last summer, says DCS has come to the table to discuss systemic issues and improvements, but she wants advocates to keep speaking out in any potential case of child abuse.

"Those of us who have now gotten involved want that to change, so please continue to call— and call until you get heard, and you could be saving a life," Mitchell said.

What's next:

Mitchell told FOX 10 there is cross-training underway between DCS and local law enforcement to help with everything from forensic interviews to caseload management in child abuse cases.

Back at the Statehouse, Werner has also penned a companion bill, Senate Bill 1125, which aims to strengthen the collaboration between DCS and tribal governments.