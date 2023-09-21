Homeless man accused of stealing watch worth nearly $300K from Scottsdale store

Police say a homeless man was arrested for stealing a watch worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from a high-end store in Old Town Scottsdale.

Surveillance footage obtained by FOX 10 shows the incident, which happened at The Estate Watch Jewelry Company near Scottsdale Road and 5th Avenue.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Isaac Straus went into the business on Sept. 19 and asked to look at a watch valued at nearly $300,000. Straus then pushed people as he ran out of the store with the watch, but he was followed outside by employees who got the watch back and detained him until officers arrived at the scene.

"Straus stole the watch from the store without permission and had intent to keep it without paying for it," court documents read.

Straus was booked into jail and is accused of felony theft. Court records show Straus served prison time last year for computer tampering and stalking.

