Horseback rider missing near Rio Verde after horse returns home without her

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing horseback rider near Rio Verde after her horse returned home without her Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say that 58-year-old Jillian Underschultz left on horseback from her Scottsdale-area home at around 2:30 p.m. on March 9. She typically rides her horse in a desert area near 144th Street and Hawknest Road, according to MCSO.

Her horse returned two hours later, but Underschultz was nowhere to be found.

The horseback rider is described as a 5'5", 120-pound white woman with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots and a horse-riding helmet shaped like a cowboy hat.

The 58-year-old may be wearing a blue jean jacket or a red and black checkered jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011 and reference the report number #IR22006185.

