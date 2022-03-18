Hotel in Downtown Phoenix helping Afghan and Syrian refugees get a new start on life in America

A hotel in Downtown Phoenix hires over 40 refugees from Afghanistan and Syria, giving them a place to work as they transition to their new lives in the United States.

Over the past several months, The Sheraton has been hiring the refugees, and Maselluah, who arrived in Phoenix in fall 2021, said while it has been a challenge adjusting to his new life, he remains grateful for the opportunity he has been given.

On March 18, Maseullah was all smiles as he mingled with new friends in Phoenix and eat traditional Afghan food on Nowruz, the first day of a new year celebrated in parts of the Middle East, including Afghanistan.

"During lunchtime, we come here in the cafeteria and eat food," said Maseullah, who escaped from the Taliban eight months ago, leaving his loved ones behind.

"Sometimes, I talk to my mom and my sisters, my father," said Maselluah. "I really miss them."

Despite missing his family, Maselluah is motivated to push forward, more than ever.

"So nervous about how can we meet the people, how can we get jobs and how can we talk to the people. That’s so difficult for us," said Maselluah. "

Maselluah is one of the dozens of people hired by the Sheraton recently. Currently, he works at a clerk in the storeroom.

"We get some money, we help my family financially, especially myself because I want to start my education here again," said Maselluah, who plans on studying landscaping architecture.

For now, however, Maselluah is enjoying his time at the Sheraton, and all the help he has been receiving.

