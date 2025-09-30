House Speaker Johnson delays swearing-in of Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva

article

The swearing-in of newly elected Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva is being delayed, raising suspicions among Democrats who believe the hold-up is to prevent a vote on the release of the Epstein files.

What we know:

Grijalva, a Democrat who won a special election in Arizona's 7th Congressional District last week, has been in Washington D.C. asking to be sworn in. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he plans to wait until next month, even after he swore in other newly elected members just days after their elections.

"The fact that Southern Arizona is being treated differently raises serious questions about political motivations – especially since I have pledged to become the 218th signature on the discharge petition to force a vote on the Epstein files," Grijalva said in a post on X. "Every day that Speaker Johnson delays is another day Southern Arizonans are left without a voice in Congress and without essential in-district services. With federal budget negotiations happening now, our community deserves a seat at the table – not partisan obstruction."

Grijalva would be the 218th vote on a discharge petition, which would force a vote on releasing the Epstein files. The petition has been circulating in the House.

What they're saying:

"This is not a coincidence," Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., said. "If Adelita Grijalva is sworn into Congress as she should be immediately, she would be the final signature needed to bring this to a vote for the entire House of Representatives."

The House was scheduled to be in a pro forma session Tuesday, but Johnson canceled it, prompting Democratic Whip Katherine Clark to write a letter questioning the delay.

"Any delay in swearing in Representative-elect Grijalva unnecessarily deprives her constituents of representation and calls into question if the motive behind the delay is to further avoid the release of the Epstein files," Clark wrote.

Speaker Johnson's office told FOX 10 that "as is standard practice, with the House now having received the appropriate paperwork from the state, the Speaker’s Office intends to schedule a swearing in for the Representative-elect when the House returns to session."

What's next:

The next session is scheduled for Oct. 7, but Grijalva said she has no guarantee she will be sworn in then.