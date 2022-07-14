Houston man buys face mask, then wore it while robbing same store clerk

article

Authorities need your help locating a man that bought a face mask at a convenience store then used it to rob the same store.

The Houston Police Department said the aggravated robbery happened on July 4 around 4 a.m. The man walked into a convenience store on the 8000 block of Cullen Blvd near southeast Houston.

Officials stated he pretended to be a customer, bought a face mask, then hung around the store until some customers left.

According to reports, while he waited around, the clerk walked from behind the cash register to the front of the store to restock merchandise.

Security footage from the store showed the clerk walking back toward the cash register area. The man then put on the face mask and pulled out a gun from his waistband, authorities said. The footage showed the man using the gun to force the clerk to unlock the enclosed area where the cash register was.

Reports stated he demanded money from the cash register. The clerk placed the money in the bag and the man ran out of the store in an unknown direction.

Officials are asking for information on identifying the suspect. Police described him as a Black male, around 30-years-old with black hair. He’s around 5’10" to 6’ tall and 220 to 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue Nike shorts, and worn-out white slides.

If you have any information, contact Houston Crime Stoppers. Information leading to the charging or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting a tip online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.