How Arizona day cares are taking precautions to continue child care services during COVID-19 spread

We know that first responders are a necessity at any time, especially right now. Now with schools closed, they need someone to watch their children as they help take care of anyone sick during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several child care options are available across the valley and are working to keep the virus out of their facilities. One of those options is the Boys & Girls Club.

As schools have been forced to close their doors, several clubs kept theirs open to watch the children who can’t stay home. To cover the cost of meals and child care, $155K in state funding is freed up every week.

The clubs are also practicing social distancing. "We move [them] to different areas. If that is the case, the good thing with our clubs is we have multiple spaces here. So kids are not all combined in one space on top of each other," says Marcia Mintz, Boys and Girls Club of the Valley.

Lallipop Daycare says they have spots free in Gilbert for kids up to 12 years old. "If you need help we are here. We want to make sure we’re the backup care that the community needs," says Michelle Lewellen, Lallipop Daycare.

They are taking steps inside the center, including a germ-fighting program. "We have started to take temperatures throughout the day in case anyone is running a little warm, [we] let the parents know, try to be a step ahead of everything, of course. Because the more intervention we have, the better off everyone’s going to be," Lewellen explains.

At Wonderland Montessori Academy, every child’s temperature is taken as they enter and throughout the day.

Wonderland Academy also surveyed all parents this weekend to see if they or family members have traveled recently. They also canceled outside vendors for the time being to limit who is in child care rooms with the kids.