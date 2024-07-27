Human remains discovered by hiker on South Mountain

article

Police confirmed that human remains were found off a trail at South Mountain.

The remains were originally discovered by a person who notified a Park Ranger, who then notified Phoenix Police, according to a release.

A woman who goes by @tattooed_traveler posted a video to TikTok about how she stumbled upon the remains.

"The remains will be collected by the Office of the Medical Examiner where the investigation will await the findings of their exam to determine the cause and manner of death," the release stated.