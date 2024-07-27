Expand / Collapse search
Human remains discovered by hiker on South Mountain

By
Updated  July 27, 2024 4:41pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Police confirmed that human remains were found off a trail at South Mountain. 

The remains were originally discovered by a person who notified a Park Ranger, who then notified Phoenix Police, according to a release.

A woman who goes by @tattooed_traveler posted a video to TikTok about how she stumbled upon the remains.

"The remains will be collected by the Office of the Medical Examiner where the investigation will await the findings of their exam to determine the cause and manner of death," the release stated.