Human remains located in northwestern Arizona

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
Crime scene tape article

 

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. - Human remains have been located north of Dolan Springs in northwestern Arizona, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s officials.

They said sheriff’s deputies and detectives were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

An autopsy will be performed by the county Medical Examiner’s Office in an attempt to identify the remains.

The autopsy may also determine a cause of death.

