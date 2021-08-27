Human remains located in northwestern Arizona

article

Human remains have been located north of Dolan Springs in northwestern Arizona, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s officials.

They said sheriff’s deputies and detectives were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

An autopsy will be performed by the county Medical Examiner’s Office in an attempt to identify the remains.

The autopsy may also determine a cause of death.

