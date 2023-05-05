Human remains of missing Arizona man found in firepit, suspect arrested: sheriff

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a missing northern Arizona man.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies on April 7 were notified by an Ashfork post office that 67-year-old John McCabe hadn't picked up his mail in over a year. Deputies went to McCabe's home in Juniper Woods and discovered that another man, 76-year-old Terry Welfenberg, was living on McCabe's property.

"According to deputies Welfenberg stated that McCabe left approximately 2 years ago but could not provide a specific date," the sheriff's office said.

Welfenberg alleged that he broke into McCabe's home, stole guns that were left behind and had been living there for quite some time.

"Due to the suspicious circumstances, including no sign of the victim himself and some odd behavior displayed by Mr. Welfenberg, deputies left and contacted YCSO detectives in the Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) for their assistance," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies began searching the property for McCabe. Welfenberg was arrested for burglary and stealing firearms, YCSO said.

While searching the property, a skull fragment was found in a fire pit near the trailer. Deputies then found several other bones that were determined to be human. Two days later, a medical ID bracelet belonging to McCabe was found, as well as his wallet. More bone fragments were also found by the fire pit.

"What could have been a simple welfare check on a man who may have simply left the area, was only discovered to be something far more nefarious because of the instincts of the responding deputies and the tenacity of the CIB detectives," Sheriff David Rhodes said. "Now a suspected murderer is in custody and there can be justice for a man whose tragic death may never have been discovered."

Deputies say murder charges against Welfenberg are pending.