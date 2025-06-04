Hundreds of AZ students flown to DC for civics-related trip

The Brief 275 students in the Phoenix area are being flown to Washington D.C. The trip was organized by the Arizona Cardinals, as part of its "Civics Matters Arizona" program. This is the fourth annual trip for the program.



A group of students in the Phoenix area are on their way to Washington, D.C. for the trip of a lifetime, and they are going in style.

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting its fourth annual "Civics Matters Arizona" program.

"Super excited. 275 students here," said Shawn Mayo, Chief People Officer for the Arizona Cardinals. "By next year, we would've touched a thousand students."

What we know:

The team takes students from the Valley for a four-day, three-night trip to D.C. Their transportation: the Cardinals' team plane.

Once there, they tour the United States Capitol and the Supreme Court, meet with lawmakers, and see how the government works.

Students going on the trip say they can't wait to be there.

"I'm excited to go see. I've never been out of state, so I'm excited, I'm really excited," said Dayse, a student who is going into her senior year.

"I'm really excited. This opportunity is really amazing. I'm just really looking forward to it," said Alexia, a 10th-grader.

Once the students return, they will have one more surprise, thanks to one of the trip sponsors, Desert Financial.

"We're all excited that when they return, we're going to surprise them with a Kickstart checking account with $125 in the account. So what time he'll do that for them to open this is Jennifer continuing to learn and grow," said Ron Amstutz, Executive Vice President of Desert Financial.