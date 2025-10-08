Hurricane Priscilla remnants loom as couple keeps wedding plans

The Brief A Flood Watch has been issued for northern and central Arizona due to the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla, expected Thursday through Saturday. A Valley couple getting married on Friday is making the best of their situation. Widespread rainfall of 1-3 inches is forecasted, with Coconino, Yavapai, and northern Navajo counties possibly seeing locally higher amounts.



Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase across northern Arizona starting anytime Oct. 8, through the remainder of the week, and into the weekend.

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a good portion of northern and central Arizona over the days ahead as the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla moves across the state.

"So a watch means that it’s time to be prepared," said Megan Taylor of NWS Flagstaff. "So if you have plans to be outdoors Thursday, Friday and Saturday, you know, recreation is very popular this time of year, now is the time to start assessing your plans and make changes and or cancel your plans if needed."

The NWS says a widespread area could see one to three inches of rainfall.

"Especially across Coconino, Yavapai counties and even into northern Navajo county. We could even see amounts even locally higher than three inches," Taylor said.

Local perspective:

Despite the wet weather, a Valley couple getting married on Friday in Flagstaff is making the best of it.

"Weather won’t rain down on our parade of a wedding day," Wesley Mann, the groom, said. "If anything, it’s just going to bring us more together indoors."

"A lot of our guests have been watching the weather and been messaging us about it, so pretty much everybody’s been aware," said the bride, Sierra Gomez.

Mann and Gomez are tying the knot at "The Gardens at Viola's." They said the venue is working with them to move the ceremony inside if needed.

"The venue’s great. It’s a nursery, so right now they have a lot of the fall plants out, they have a pumpkin patch going on and so it’s really beautiful outside," Gomez said. "We’re not going to let the rain let us down."

The couple is ready for their next chapter and aren't too worried about rain on their wedding day.

"People keep telling us it’s good luck, too, so I mean it’s about the storm, so it must be some pretty good luck," Mann said. "So I guess that means we have a pretty good life together ahead of us."

This Friday, Oct. 10, is the couple's third anniversary. They're expecting 115 guests at their wedding.