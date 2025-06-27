Husband, wife found dead inside home near Cottonwood

The Brief An elderly couple was found dead on June 23 inside a Cornville home. Investigators say the man reported that he shot his wife and planned on shooting himself. The man and the woman weren't identified.



Two people were found dead earlier this week inside a home in Yavapai County.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies on June 23 responded to a home in Cornville after receiving a report that a 73-year-old man had shot his 82-year-old wife.

"[The man] then stated he was planning on killing himself next," YCSO said.

Once at the scene, deputies were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home. A SWAT team was called to the scene, and after entering the home, they found a man and a woman dead.

"Initial investigation revealed that the man wanted to kill his wife and then himself due to their health," YCSO said.

What we don't know:

The husband and wife weren't identified.

What you can do:

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of Cornville