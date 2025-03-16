I-40 crash victims identified; UFO insider speaks out | Nightly Roundup

article
From the names of the two people killed in a crash on I-40 near Williams being released, to the latest on the search for missing U.S. student, Sudiksha Konanki, who went missing in the Dominican Republic, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Victims identified in deadly I-40 pile-up crash near Williams
The two people who were killed in a northern Arizona pile-up crash on March 13 during a snow storm have been identified.
2. UFO insider goes on the record
It’s been nearly 50 years since Travis Walton vanished in the forest near Heber, Arizona. Seven days later, Walton reappeared with an incredible story. He was taken by beings not from this world. Travis Walton goes on the record with FOX 10’s John Hook.
3. How can the Alien Enemies Act impact Arizona?
Will President Donald Trump's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act have an impact on Arizona? The act hasn't been used since World War II.
4. Sudiksha Konanki missing: Dominican AG grills key witness Joshua Riibe
The top prosecutor in the Dominican Republic personally questioned Joshua Riibe Saturday, the last known person seen with missing Virginia college student Sudiksha Konanki, as authorities intensify their investigation into her disappearance.
5. SpaceX capsule delivers NASA astronaut replacements to ISS
A SpaceX crew capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering replacements for NASA’s two stuck astronauts.