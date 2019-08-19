Ice installed at Gila River Arena for upcoming Coyotes’ season

"It's always an exciting day of the year, [it] kind of signals the start of hockey season, which is right around the corner," said Greg Dillard, director of media relations for the Arizona Coyotes.

It's ice installation day here at Gila River Arena and the home of the Coyotes is getting its annual facelift, complete with fresh white paint, logos and ice installation.

"It takes a lot of our arena staff, probably a crew of five to 10 guys, who help out and it's a 36-hour process from start to finish," Dillard said.

To break it down, the process includes using 10,000 gallons of water and more than 250 gallons of white paint. With training camp just weeks away, those with the Arizona Coyotes organization can barely contain their excitement for the 2019 season.

"I think it's just the excitement and the optimism," Dillard said. "It’s been a great summer. We've had some big editions, like Phil Kessel and Carl Soderberg and we're really looking forward to a new season."

Even Rich Narin, the Coyotes executive vice president of communications and broadcasting, says the first official game can't come soon enough, especially with some exciting new additions.

"Phil Kessel, that was a huge acquisition for us this offseason," he said. "He's one of the best goal scorers in the NHL and we're pumped to have him. He's going to be our star forward and score a ton of goals for us."