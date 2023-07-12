Iconic Phoenician resort offering pool passes for 1st time

For the first time ever, The Phoenician is joining the pool party and offering day passes because how people vacation in the summer is changing.

"The dynamic of what they're doing for travel is changing, so we wanted to make sure those locals we have here an option to come enjoy our pool area," said Lisa Mercer, resort manager for The Phoenician.

Mercer says the five pools offer fun for adults and families with smaller kids.

The cost? It starts at $350 for the cabana rental.

You can order drinks and food here, but outside food and beverages aren't allowed.

According to Mercer, they're seeing more groups using day passes for a variety of reasons

The range for cabana rentals and day passes at other resorts ranges from $100 to $500.

