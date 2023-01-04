Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow for trial: Everything we know so far

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, has arrived back in Moscow, Idaho to face a judge.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon, after which he was flown to Latah County for trial.

TMZ obtained photos of Kohberger at Willard Airport in Champaign, Illinois at 1 p.m. CT. Armed officers were seen escorting him from a plane into a Flightstar building, a fixed-base operator at the airport. Photos also show the plane being refueled, likely to continue west to Moscow.

Administration at the Monroe County Correctional Facility told FOX 13 Seattle that he was no longer at the facility as of Wednesday morning.

Kohberger has been assigned a provisional defense attorney, which according to a source close to the case, may be Anne Taylor—the public defender in Kootenai County.

RELATED: Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified

Who is Bryan Kohberger?

The suspect is a Ph.D. student at Washington State University's Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology in Pullman, police said. Pullman is about a 15-minute drive from the rental home where the four students were stabbed to death.

Neighbors and fellow students describe Kohberger as outgoing, confident and friendly, and that he was passionate about criminology.

RELATED: 'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case

"He would talk about why people commit crime what is the key reason behind crime, and how people think while committing them," said Gaurav Narang, Kohberger's neighbor in Pullman. "He wanted to study why people commit crime and what is the role of police as a guardian, or should it be as an enforcer—he would talk about that."

Kohlberger registered as a Libertarian in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania in 2013, public records show. He does not appear to have a criminal record, according to FOX News Digital.

Kohlberger has two sisters and graduated from Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania with an associate of arts degree in psychology in 2018, said college spokesperson Mia Rossi-Marino.

He graduated from DeSales University in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with a bachelor's degree in 2020 and a master's degree in criminal justice in 2022.

RELATED: Students: Idaho murders suspect continued to serve as teacher's assistant after alleged crime

What we know of the murders

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at an off-campus home sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. The slayings initially mystified law enforcement, with investigators unable to name a suspect or locate a murder weapon for weeks.

But the case broke open after law enforcement asked the public for help finding a white sedan seen near the home around the time of the killings. The Moscow Police Department made the request on Dec. 7, and by the next day had to direct tips to a special FBI call center because so many were coming in.

Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, were members of the university's Greek system and close friends. Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived in the three-story rental home with two other roommates. Kernodle and Chapin were dating, and he was visiting the house that night.

Autopsies showed all four were likely asleep when they were attacked. Some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault, police said.

RELATED: Idaho murders: Judge issues gag order blocking officials, defense from discussing case against Bryan Kohberger

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The case also enticed online sleuths who speculated about potential suspects and motives. In the early days of the investigation, police released relatively few details publicly.