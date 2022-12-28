Idaho murders: Police officers being offered counseling amid ongoing investigation into student deaths

The Moscow Police Department is offering their officers counseling in the wake of the murders of four local university students who were found brutally stabbed over six weeks ago, Fox News has confirmed.

Over a month and a half since the quadruple homicides of University of Idaho students, a spokesperson for the Moscow Police Department (MPD) told Fox News the agency’s officers are consistently offered counseling and other forms of support.

"Moscow Police Officers are offered several different avenues of support, not only during this investigation, but always," Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger wrote in an email late Tuesday.

Police search a home in Moscow, Idaho on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 where four University of Idaho students were killed over the weekend in an apparent quadruple homicide. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital) Expand

MPD consists of 36 "commissioned police officers and civilian personnel," according to the agency’s website. Six MPD detectives, five members of the support staff and an unspecified number of communications personnel are currently assigned to the University of Idaho murder investigation. Dozens more investigators and personnel from the Idaho State Police and the FBI are aiding MPD in its investigation.

Sunday marked six weeks since the four students were discovered fatally stabbed inside an off-campus home located at 1122 King Road.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Officials have said they believe the victims were asleep when they were attacked between 3 and 4 a.m. inside the home at 1122 King Road. Each victim suffered several stab wounds, and some showed signs of trying to defend themselves.

The attack was carried out on the second and third floors. Two other roommates were on the bottom floor of the home and were unharmed, police said.

Officials have said they believe the victims were asleep when they were attacked between 3 and 4 a.m. inside the home at 1122 King Road. Each victim suffered several stab wounds, and some showed signs of trying to defend themselves.

The attack was carried out on the second and third floors. Two other roommates were on the bottom floor of the home and were unharmed, police said.

The home where four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Moscow police officers responded around 11:58 a.m. to a report of an "unconscious person" at the address, but several people had gathered at the crime scene by the time police arrived, officials said.

RELATED: Idaho murder victim's dad believes killer will be caught: 'This isn’t something that people get away with'

The 911 call "originated from inside the residence" and came from one of the surviving roommates' cellphones, police said. Multiple people allegedly spoke to the dispatcher before officers arrived.

State police forensics look for clues in Moscow, Idaho on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital) Expand

On Dec. 7, police revealed they had gathered information through tips and leads about a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra "being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of Nov. 13." They added that they believe the people inside the vehicle could have "critical information" related to the case.

Investigators are now "sorting through" information on approximately 22,000 Hyundai Elantras that match the description of the one seen near the crime scene at the time of the murders. It was white, and its model year was between 2011 and 2013, police have said.

Moscow, Idaho detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate in relation to the investigation of a quadruple homicide on November 13, 2022. This image is not the car i Expand

Police are analyzing 113 pieces of physical evidence and about 4,000 photos from the scene. They had received an estimated 10,000 tips and leads as of last week.

RELATED: Idaho murders: 90 white Elantras were registered to park on campus as cops struggle to find vehicle

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The Moscow Police Department is urging the public to submit any images or information that they think could be important or useful to their investigation. They can do so by calling 208-883-7180 , submitting tips through tipline@ci.moscow.id.us and sending digital media here .