Idling car discovered in Scottsdale home's garage, 2 elderly people hospitalized

Two elderly people are in critical condition after being found inside a Scottsdale home where firefighters say a high level of carbon monoxide was discovered.

The victims, a man and a woman, were found inside the home near Pinnacle Peak and Pima roads. Inside the home's garage, firefighters found a car that was idling.

Firefighters donned protective equipment, including oxygen, and went into the home. They say the reading for carbon monoxide inside the home was high.

Scottsdale Police also responded to this incident and said "this is not being investigated as a suicide." The department continued, "At this time, Scottsdale police are not investigating any criminal activity with this call."

Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio provided tips on how to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when carbon monoxide builds up in the blood. When too much carbon monoxide is in the air, the body replaces the oxygen in the red blood cells with carbon monoxide. This can lead to serious tissue damage, or even death. Carbon monoxide is gas that has no odor, taste or color. Burning fuels, including gas, wood, propane or charcoal, make carbon monoxide. Appliances and engines that aren't well vented can cause the gas to build up to dangerous levels. A tightly enclosed space makes the buildup worse," Capt. Folio said.

No more information about this incident was made available.

Map of the area where the home is: