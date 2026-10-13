Igloo water cooler 'miraculously' saves Arizona camper, dog from giant falling tree

article

The Brief A man and his dog walked away completely uninjured after a massive tree snapped and crushed their van at a campsite outside Prescott on Sunday afternoon. Responding Yavapai County deputies found that an ordinary Igloo water cooler absorbed the impact, wedging beneath the roof and stopping the trunk inches above the driver's seat. The van was declared a total loss, prompting authorities to warn campers and motorists to avoid parking under large trees during high winds and wet soil conditions.



A man and his dog walked away without a scratch after a massive tree crushed their van at a campsite outside Prescott, all thanks to an unlikely lifesaver: an ordinary Igloo water cooler.

What we know:

Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies were called out Sunday afternoon after a large tree snapped and crashed straight through the roof of a parked van. Arriving first responders "braced for the worst," only to discover the driver and his canine companion "miraculously unharmed," despite the vehicle being completely totaled.

An orange Igloo water cooler wedged inside the van took the brunt of the falling tree's impact, stopping the collapsed roof just inches from the driver's seat. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Upon looking inside the wreckage, deputies realized what prevented the falling timber from turning fatal. An orange Igloo water cooler stored in the vehicle took the brunt of the crushing blow, holding up the collapsed ceiling and halting the heavy trunk just inches above the driver's head.

‘Literally save your life’

What they're saying:

Sheriff's officials said that while the driver had luck on his side, soaked soil and high winds created an unpredictable, deadly threat throughout the high country. Authorities urge anyone traveling or camping in wooded areas to stay clear of large, dead or leaning trees during high-wind events. "If you don't need to be driving through densely wooded areas during a high-wind event, delay your trip until the weather passes," officials said. "Always travel with emergency gear, water and communication devices. You never know when your supplies might literally save your life!"

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver or the specific campsite where the Oct. 11 incident occurred.