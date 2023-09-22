Immigration attorney urges migrants to use CBP One app amid surge in border crossings

Migrant crossings are reaching record levels in Arizona. Border Patrol agents are being stretched thin trying to process migrants, while at the same time rescue those in distress from the desert.

"I have been in the immigration game since the 1980s. I am concerned, OK? We are in a mess," said Phoenix immigration attorney Nick Suriel.

Suriel said the images coming from the border are worrying.

"It’s too many people. It's too much, and the system is being overwhelmed," said Suriel. "I'm an advocate. I believe in immigration. We need the workers. We need a system, and so are there credible claims for everybody that has applied for political asylum? No. Some of those people can and should be denied really quickly. We should move more immigration judges more adjudicators to the border. Let's get with it."

While an app known as "CBP One" is helping with the current situation, many say they are deciding not to use it. Suriel says migrants need to utilize the app, which was created by the Biden Administration in October 2020, with a goal to alleviate crowding, and incentivize migrants to use lawful, safe and orderly pathways.

With the app, migrants can secure an appointment at a U.S. Port of Entry for an asylum application. They are then given a notice to appear in court, formally putting them into immigration proceedings.

Thanks to the app, CBP processed more than 45,400 people in August alone, and more than 263,000 since January.

"I think the [CBP One app] is simply overwhelmed, but like I said, I've seen plenty of people who have told me ‘yup, it took me three weeks. I got an appointment. I got in. I have a court hearing in October,’ so it is working," said Suriel.

In August, CBP officials added additional appointments, serving 1,450 people per day, scheduling them from 14 days out to 21 days for people to travel to the Ports of Entry. Many migrants, however, have faced challenges securing appointments, and depending on which country they are applying form, they might not even get seen.

According to Suriel, the illegal crossings are ruining the system for those doing it legally.

"You cannot have tens of thousands of people just coming into the United States as they are right now," said Suriel. "I think I don’t know why we are not enforcing that sections of laws, as if you’ve been through a safe third country, you cannot apply. If we catch you, they can do expedited removal. They can do any number of things. These are pretty harsh things. Once somebody is expedited removed by CBP or Border Patrol, they can’t be here for five years. So there are things on the books that can be enforced."

Since May, DHS has removed or returned over 200,000 people. Meanwhile, immigration rights advocates and asylum seekers have filed a lawsuit against CBP over the app, alleging it ‘does not work’ for everyone.