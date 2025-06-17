Immigration crackdown: Some AZ agriculture businesses say impact has been limited

The Brief President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement actions, according to some national farm groups, has caused issues. Some farmers said they are dealing with labor shortages. In Arizona, however, some say the impact is limited.



Immigration enforcement has caused issues for the agriculture industry, with some national farm groups saying that farmers are dealing with labor shortages.

The backstory:

Nationally, it's become a massive issue in the last few weeks, as the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration has hit the agriculture industry hard. Recently, President Donald Trump announced a brief pause on farm worker raids, saying the very aggressive raids were hurting farmers. Now reports indicate enforcement has resumed.

The labor shortage means Arizona farmers now have to deal with that, in addition to other challenges like urban sprawl and water rights.

Local perspective:

For five generations, Tolmachoff Farms has been using 20 acres in Glendale to feed and entertain the Valley.

"Can't do this alone, need some help, a lot of family friends coming in and then whoever we can get, people in the Valley, whoever wants to come in and work," said Michael Tolmachoff of Tolmachoff Farms. "If you'd like some work, if you can handle some heat, we'll give you a try."

Tolmachoff said it hasn't impacted them much, although he said some workers with visas were nervous to travel to work.

"I guess people just from the Valley or anyone that comes in with visas, just the same gist if they can handle working out in the heat," Tolmachoff said.

"Think that’s what you’re starting to see again is those individuals, whether illegal or illegal, they are a little bit nervous and they don’t wanna get caught up in everything," said Patrick Bray with the Arizona Farm and Ranch Group.

Bray joined us to talk about the issue during an afternoon livestream of FOX 10 Talks on June 17.

"Since day one, labor has always been an issue no matter the administration, no matter what their stances are," Bray said. "It has been a trouble to get your employees to come and do this job, not that it’s not even entry-level. It’s a difficult job, and it’s becoming more and more technologically advanced, so you’re gonna need more education now for just a guy to drive a tractor."