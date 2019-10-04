Impairment suspected in serious injury crash in north Phoenix

article

A serious injury collision took place around 3:30 a.m. on Friday at the 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road intersection and police say impairment is a factor in this case.

According to Phoenix Police, detectives were called to the scene of the crash involving a Ford Fiesta, operated by a driver that collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Detective Luis Samudio says the driver of the Ford, 26-year-old Evan Larson, was traveling eastbound on Deer Valley when he failed to yield, ran the red light and collided with the northbound Tahoe. The 42-year-old driver of the Tahoe was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Samudio says Larson remained at the scene.

Traffic was restricted during the investigation and drivers were advised to take an alternate route.

"Evan Larson was arrested, processed for DUI and booked for aggravated assault," stated Samudio.